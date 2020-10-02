High Point woman charged with first-degree murder after man stabbed, killed with kitchen knife, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. – A High Point woman was charged with first-degree murder after a man who was stabbed with a kitchen knife on Thursday died in the hospital, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

At 11:43 p.m., High Point police responded to 600 Richardson Avenue when they were told about a person lying in the front yard. High Point fire arrived first on the scene since the call was reporting a subject down.

When fire officials arrived, they saw Ricky Gene Johnson, 55, of High Point, laying in the front yard of 601 Richardson Avenue suffering from a stab wound to his chest.

When police arrived, officers spoke to the resident at 600 Richardson Avenue and were able to determine that Johnson and his girlfriend, Susie Beal Easterling, 49, of High Point, got into an argument, and Easterling stabbed Johnson on the left side of his upper chest with a kitchen knife.

Officers found Easterling sitting in a chair outside of the home smoking a cigarette. When officers detained her, blood was on the steps and the front porch of the residence at 600 Richardson Avenue.

Officers were trying to speak to Johnson to determine who the suspect was and while they were speaking to him, Easterling spoke up and stated that she stabbed him.

While she was being detained, arrested and taken to the police department, Easterling said numerous times that she stabbed Johnson, police say.

The home at 600 Richardson Avenue was searched to ensure there were no other victims. The knife used to stab Johnson was in the kitchen sink covered with blood. The knife was later collected as evidence.

Johnson was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem where he underwent surgery.

He later died as a result of his injuries.

Easterling was initially arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and placed in the Guilford County Jail under a domestic hold.

When Johnson died as a result of his injuries, Easterling’s charges were upgraded to first-degree murder, and no bond was set.