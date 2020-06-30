High Point USPS worker tests positive for coronavirus

HIGH POINT, N.C. — An employee at the High Point main post office has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement released by USPS on Tuesday.

The full statement is provided below:

“The U.S. Postal Service has learned that an employee at the High Point Main Post Office tested positive for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

We have contacted the local public health office and will follow the guidance they provide. We believe the risk is low for employees who work at the High Point Main Post Office, but we will keep our employees apprised as new information and guidance becomes available.

As you may know, under the Rehabilitation Act and the Privacy Act, specific employee medical information must be kept confidential and may only be shared in very limited circumstances. Therefore, the Postal Service cannot share the name of the employee who tested positive for COVID-19 or further specifics of his or her medical condition.

The safety and well-being of our employees is our highest priority. To ensure the health of our employees, we are continuing to follow recommended guidance and strategies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

CDC states there is still a lot that is unknown about COVID-19 and how the virus spreads. Coronaviruses are thought to be spread primarily through air-borne respiratory droplets resulting from a sneeze, cough or ordinary speech. Although the virus can survive for a short period of time on some surfaces, both CDC and the United States Surgeon General have indicated that it is unlikely to be spread from domestic or international mail, products or packaging.“