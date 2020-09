High Point University security vehicle involved in 3-vehicle crash on West Market Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A High Point University security vehicle was involved in a three-vehicle crash in Greensboro, according to police.

Friday morning, two vehicles were stopped at a stoplight when a Nissan Sentra ran into them at the intersection of West Market Street and Stage Coach Road.

The driver of the Sentra was taken to a hospital.

Greensboro police say speed was a factor.