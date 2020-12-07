High Point University donates freezer to Cone Health for vaccine storage

High Point University is helping in the fight against the coronavirus.

Today, the university announced its school of pharmacy has partnered with Cone Health to provide assistance with storing coronavirus vaccines.

It’s loaning an ultra-low temperature freezer to the hospital.

The freezer can get as cold as negative 80 degrees.

