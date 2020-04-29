High Point University addresses plans for reopening in the fall

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University President Nido Qubein said in a letter Wednesday that the university plans to reopen for the fall semester.

The letter also addressed changes the university plans to make.

You can read the full letter below:

Dear HPU Family,

You’ll want to know that HPU is actively preparing to deliver an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people on campus in August.

HPU faculty and staff have been overwhelmed with gratitude by the thousands of letters, emails, phone calls, and posts of encouragement from students, parents, alumni, and community members. Your appreciation for HPU’s learning environment is both rewarding and humbling.

Simply put, you have further ignited our passion. Our purpose to transform the lives of our students is clearly defined. Our values are solid. And our determination is unwavering. This is the Premier Life Skills University.

Of course, our resolve to open in August is not without precaution. We have an immense respect for the national, health-related agencies and organizations that govern and guide procedures and protocols to best ensure safe public spaces and human interaction. HPU will pursue an on-campus experience for our community that is grounded in best practices for interaction.

I’ve commissioned a Health and Safety Task Force to research, develop, and implement standards across every spectrum of campus. To lead this task force, I’ve appointed Dr. Daniel Erb, Founding Dean of the Congdon School of Health Sciences and formerly a senior professor at Duke University, as the chair. The Health and Safety Task Force also includes experienced members from HPU’s Office of Safety and Emergency Services, the Office of Student Life, facilities management, medical advisors, and many others.

For the safety of our students, faculty, and staff, every consideration is on the table.

As we define and implement safety procedures, while recognizing that conditions constantly change, we appreciate your understanding and patience. These are unprecedented times, and there is no way any organization or individual can be perfect. But you can expect HPU to work in the spirit of our God, family, and country values. You should be comforted by our desire to both keep students safe and healthy while inspiring them with faculty mentors, supportive staff, and an environment that fosters perseverance, optimism, and personal initiative – all qualities that today are more important than ever.

Between now and the beginning of the fall semester, expect updates from HPU. We will keep you informed and prepared. For now, please review many of the measures we are actively considering and/or implementing as we prepare for a full campus of students, faculty and staff this fall.

FOCUS AREAS (continuously evolving)

SOCIALLY

Physical separation among students, faculty and staff

Student Life Activities designed around small group gatherings

Redefining group gatherings including social activities and class settings

Dining locations will be revamped to adhere to distancing and CDC standards

Revamped meal scenarios that consider all food locations as one swipe

App-based methods for social contacts

PERSONAL RESPONSIBILITIES

Handwashing protocols around campus

Hand sanitizer available to each person on campus

Contact tracing

Self-reporting of symptoms

INSTITUTIONAL GUIDELINES

A university supplied cloth face mask that can be reused for all on campus

New Well & Sick locations for students to visit

Health Screenings for both students and employees

Possible testing

Continual disinfectant procedures for campus buildings

Enhancement to Visitor Registration system

COMMUNITY

Adherence to CDC recommendations

Visual social distancing reminders and other reminders across campus

Educational resources and trainings

Educational module from Novant Health for parents and students

A supplemental seclusion area for sick students to recuperate or isolate

Working alongside Guilford County Public Health

Public recognition for individuals and organizations initiating best practices

Increased digital communications

Special health and wellness speakers

Sincerely,

Nido R. Qubein

HPU President