HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University President Nido Qubein on Wednesday announced the university will add a new dentistry and oral health school.

Enrollment will begin in time for the fall 2023 semester.

The new facility will be a $150 million investment.

The new school will create 300 jobs, including a new dean, faculty, and those to help operate the facility.

It will be located on International Avenue, next to Congdon Hall.