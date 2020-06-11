High Point Transit suspended at least until the end of the week

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Being able to drive where you need to go is a luxury many of us take for granted. Some people have to rely on public transportation and when the service is suspended they struggle to get to places like the doctor, grocery store or pharmacy.

“I live independently and it’s always nice being able to go out and do stuff on my own,” Ben Crandell said.

Crandell has searched for rides nearly every day since the beginning of June. He uses public transit at least once a day.

“Sometimes several times a day to get around town,” Crandell said.

He has high functioning autism and some health problems that require him to regularly pick up medicine.

“At times it can be a little bit nerve-wracking because of wanting to be independent,” Crandell said.

He has friends and family who can give him a lift but he prefers to do things on his own.

Since the manager of High Point transit can’t provide a specific start up date for when buses will run, she suggested people dial 211 for help.

FOX8 tried it and was put on hold for 15 minutes. When someone did pick up, we were told to try High Point Transit Access. Access referred us back to the High Point Transit System which is not running.

It is a frustration Crandell and other riders are struggling with.

“I had contacted them as well and they said they’re still evaluating it and it may be soon that they’ll open up but they aren’t sure yet,” Crandell said.

Mark McDonald, the High Point city transportation director, told FOX8 public transit will hopefully be up again next week. He feels confident service will resume before the end of the month.