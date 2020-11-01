HIGH POINT, N.C. — Due to a staffing shortage, High Point Transit will be operating on a modified schedule on Monday, Nov. 2 through Thursday, Nov. 5., according to the City of High Point.
The following routes will operate hourly service from 8:15 a.m. until 5:15 p.m.:
- 10 – North Main Street
- 11 – South Main Street
- 12 – West Green Drive
- 13 – Montlieu Avenue
- 14 – Westchester Drive
- 16 – Leonard Avenue
- 17 – Washington Drive
- 18 – East Green Drive
- 19 -English Road
- 20 – Kearns Avenue
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Extra precautions being taken for local visits with Santa amid pandemic
- High Point Transit modifies schedule due to staffing shortage
- Australia reports no new local COVID cases for first time in 5 months
- Road to 270 Electoral College votes: Biden has options, Trump walks narrow path
- These are the states voting this week to legalize marijuana