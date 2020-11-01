High Point Transit modifies schedule due to staffing shortage

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Due to a staffing shortage, High Point Transit will be operating on a modified schedule on Monday, Nov. 2 through Thursday, Nov. 5., according to the City of High Point.

The following routes will operate hourly service from 8:15 a.m. until 5:15 p.m.:

10 – North Main Street

11 – South Main Street

12 – West Green Drive

13 – Montlieu Avenue

14 – Westchester Drive

16 – Leonard Avenue

17 – Washington Drive

18 – East Green Drive

19 -English Road

20 – Kearns Avenue

