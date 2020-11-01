High Point Transit modifies schedule due to staffing shortage

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
High Point Transit

High Point Transit

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Due to a staffing shortage, High Point Transit will be operating on a modified schedule on Monday, Nov. 2 through Thursday, Nov. 5., according to the City of High Point.

The following routes will operate hourly service from 8:15 a.m. until 5:15 p.m.:

  • 10 – North Main Street
  • 11 – South Main Street
  • 12 – West Green Drive
  • 13 – Montlieu Avenue
  • 14 – Westchester Drive
  • 16 – Leonard Avenue
  • 17 – Washington Drive
  • 18 – East Green Drive
  • 19 -English Road
  • 20 – Kearns Avenue

Latest headlines from FOX8

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter