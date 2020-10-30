High Point Transit halted after employee tests positive for coronavirus

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Transit is halting operations after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a news release.
The pause went into effect on Friday.
High Point Transit says it is possible that other transit employees were exposed.
HPT will halt all routes until they can implement a modified schedule.
Officials are working to determine a modified schedule based on current staffing.
All vehicles will be sanitized thoroughly in accordance with federal, state and local guidelines.
The High Point Transit System says they continually followed federal, state and local sanitation guidelines of the facility.
