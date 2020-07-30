High Point teenager arrested on more than a dozen charges after crashing into home

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A teenager was arrested on more than a dozen charges after allegedly crashing into a home and causing a second wreck in High Point, according to police.

On Tuesday, police tried to pull over a burgundy Mazda 6 in the area of University Parkway and Wise Avenue.

The driver, later identified as Quantazia N. Gatewood, 19, of High Point, initially pulled into a driveway.

Before officers were able to speak with her, however, she allegedly drove away and crashed into a home on the 800 block of Wise Avenue.

Police say they decided not to pursue the car due to the driver’s “erratic and dangerous” drive.

The Mazda continued on the road and caused a crash at the intersection of University Parkway and Leonard Avenue, police said.

She then reportedly tried to run away.

More officers were called in, and Gatewood was arrested.

Officers searched the Mazda and found a stolen Glock handgun and a Ruger handgun.

She was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun, speeding to elude arrest, rackless driving, felony hit and run causing personal injury and several other misdemeanor charges.

She received no bond because she was on pretrial release for another felony or class A1 misdemeanor offense involving illegal use, possession or discharge of a firearm.

Police say she has pending charges in Guilford County since 2019, including discharging a firearm to incite fear, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, carrying a concealed gun, resisting a public officers, injury to personal property, possession of stolen goods, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Bayard Crump at (336) 887-7877 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.