High Point teen urges new drivers to be cautious behind the wheel after surviving crash

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Thousands of new teen drivers will hit the road this summer in North Carolina.

The state temporarily waived the road test for 16- and 17-year-olds who meet the criteria. The announcement comes as a High Point teen urges new drivers to stay cautious behind the wheel.

“I thought that I would have trouble walking again,” Blyss Eanes said.

Eanes is counting her blessings. On Nov. 25, the teen was on her way to work when she drove too fast around a curve on Westchester Drive.

“I remember just losing control. Not being able to steer back into my lane,” Eanes said.

She side-swiped one driver and hit another head-on.

“I cut my head open, I had a broken jaw, my wrist was broken,” Eanes said.

Eanes attends regular therapy but is grateful she and the other two drivers survived.

“I would like to apologize to the two other people that I hit because I know that was not OK and they also got hurt,” Eanes said.

She isn’t quite ready to get behind the wheel by herself again.

“I remember when I first got into my car I said I would never get into an accident. That couldn’t happen to me,” Eanes said.

But when she does decide to hit the road, she’s going to be safe and encourage her friends to do the same.

“Don’t ever think that something can’t happen to you because every situation applies to everybody,” Eanes said.

For a level 2 license, the NCDOT requires teens be 16 or 17 years old, have their learner’s permit for at least one year, have no moving violations, have insurance and complete 60 hours of supervised driving.