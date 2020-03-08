High Point teen dies in crash, multiple passengers seriously injured when thrown from SUV, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A teen died in a crash on Sunday morning in High Point and multiple people were thrown from the SUV and were seriously injured, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Roderick White, Jr., 18, of High Point, was killed in the crash.

At 3: 09 a.m., police responded to a crash on East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between North Centennial Street and South University Parkway.

Police determined a 2020 Chevy Blazer with 6 passengers ran off the road and hit several trees.

During the crash, multiple people were seriously injured when they were thrown from the SUV, the release says.

They are being treated at local hospitals.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police say possible charges and the cause of the crash will be available when the investigation is complete.