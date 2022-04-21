HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — On Thursday, the City of High Point began its Catalyst Social District in the downtown area.

The social district will run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

The district is based on a new North Carolina state law that allows local governments to designate outdoor districts where alcohol can be openly taken and drunk outside of a bar or restaurant.

High Point Official Marketing Manager Ryan Ferguson said the new social district would be a turning point for High Point beyond the Furniture Market.

“We kind of helped bring in economic development and businesses and restaurants and bars and parks and things to the downtown area,” Fergusson said.

Participating establishments will show a social district logo on the front window. If you plan to walk in the district with an open drink, a bartender will give you a plastic cup with the social district logo and the name of the bar on it.

There are also blue markers on the sidewalk and street poles around the district to show you where you can walk around and where you need to get rid of your drink.

Rules of the district are: you can’t take a pre-purchased drink from a bar or restaurant into another establishment. It must be consumed before entering where you are able to buy another.

As of now, the Plank Street Tavern is the only ABC approved established that’s part of the Catalyst Social District until the Stock and Grain opens in the coming weeks.

“We’re very excited looking forward to Stock and Grain opening and more businesses being part of it. And hopefully, soon it will be successful, and it can spread out to others that haven’t been included yet,” said Pam Hubay, owner of Plank Street Tavern.

Fergusson also said some businesses inside the Rockers Stadium are also part of the district if you are leaving the stadium from the right-field entrance and exit.

Officials said that for now, the social district is 365 days a year and seven days a week.