High Point Spring Market postponed until June

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point Market Authority’s upcoming Spring 2021 Market has been pushed back from April to June.

The event was originally scheduled for April 17 through 21. Now, the event will take place June 5 through 9.

“We are encouraged by the recent headlines about COVID-19 vaccines, but realistic about its impact on a spring timeframe, as the rollout will be slow. Coupled with the reality within our industry regarding supply shortages and manufacturing/shipping disruptions, the board of directors agreed it would be most beneficial to delay Spring Market until June,” said Tom Conley, president and CEO of the High Point Market Authority.

A called board meeting took place on Dec. 14 to discuss the potential date change at the recommendation of several exhibitors. The Market Authority’s board of directors voted unanimously.

“While our safety measures proved effective this past fall, allowing more time this upcoming spring for the pandemic situation to improve and travel restrictions to ease makes sense. The industry will also benefit from a few additional weeks for product manufacturing and shipping,” said Dudley Moore, Jr., chairman of the Market Authority’s board of directors and president of Otto & Moore. “Our paramount objective of prioritizing the health and safety of both industry members and the High Point community remains, while also allowing us to continue supporting ongoing business.”

Registration for the Spring 2021 Market will open in late February at www.highpointmarket.org.

The Fall 2021 Market dates remain as scheduled for October 16-20.