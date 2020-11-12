High Point sees increase in tourism and possible permanent resident inquiries amid COVID-19

HIGH POINT, N.C. — After months of hardships and struggles amid the COVID-19 pandemic, High Point has reported seeing a slight comeback of tourism.

The Fall Market, which recently wrapped its nine-day stretch, provided a much-needed boost to the local economy (though it can’t compare to a non-COVID market).

The months that surround it have also shown great promise in the city’s rebound.

“We’re talking to our hotels and they tell us they are more active on the weekend,” said Melody Burnett, the president of Visit High Point.

The city has seen a dip in corporate travelers, but in their place, they are seeing more leisure visitors.

“We’re seeing a lot of out of state travel, and we hear that from our furniture stores. Hey, I’m closing at 9 o’clock. I’m having customers from Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, all areas in between . . . They might be losing that corporate travelers on the front end, but they are gaining those leisure travelers on the back end,” Burnett said.

Furnishing continues to be the city’s biggest commodity, with inquiries about market and shopping information up 1,000 percent for the visitor bureau.

Another area of great growth has been in families looking to relocate to the city, which is up 400 percent.

Burnett said families have begun to look to move to smaller communities amid the global pandemic.

“Folks are just looking to spread out in smaller communities,” Burnett said.

In High Point, the Jamestown community has become a very closely looked at spot of settlement.

“Our Jamestown community is a certified retirement community. We are listed to be among the first to get those offerings as they are connected to folks from out of state looking at our area,” Burnett said.

