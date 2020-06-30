High Point Rockers cancels 2020 season as northeast states issue quarantine mandate on travelers from NC

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point Rockers are cancelling their 2020 season after multiple northeast states issued a quarantine mandate for all travelers from North Carolina.

“The entire Rockers organization has worked tirelessly to provide a season of professional baseball at Truist Point this summer,” said Team President Pete Fisch. “After reviewing the options and the risks, the right decision was to not play this year. It is disappointing but our concerns for player, fan, and staff safety outweigh the potential benefits.”

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have issued a mandate that would require travelers from states facing a surge in coronavirus cases, including North Carolina, to quarantine for 14 days.

The Atlantic League planned to resume the season with fewer games. The Rockers were set to play against the Long Island Ducks in New York.

“The quarantine requirement in New York put our schedule in jeopardy and would restrict our ability to play the Long Island club,” Fisch said. “There is no way around that.”

Instead, the Rockers are working with the City of High Point and the Guilford County Division of Public Health to see if there are any other events that could be held at the newly-renamed Truist Point, formerly BB&T Point.

The stadium has already implemented health and safety advice so that it could host sporting events. Truist Point has seen more than 60 amateur and collegiate summer baseball games over the course of 18 days in June. The events were held without fans in the stands, among other precautions.