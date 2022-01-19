High Point restaurant owner wins big with $2 million prize

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point man was left speechless after a big lottery win.

Luigi Dimeo of High Point won a $2 million prize after buying a ticket from the Quick Mart on East Martin Luther King Jr Drive in High Point.

Congratulations to Luigi Dimeo on his big win!

“I saw the two at the beginning and figured it was another $20 win,” Dimeo said. “I kept scratching and I couldn’t believe my eyes. I couldn’t even talk.”

Once he regained the ability to speak, he immediately called his wife to tell her the news.

“She started jumping up and down,” Dimeo said. “She was so happy.”

Dimeo is a part owner of an Italian restaurant and was the first $2 million winner in the Diamond Dazzler game.

He chose the annuity option, so he’ll receive $100,000 over the course of twenty years, receiving $71,016 for his first payment.

He says he plans to buy a house, and then maybe even buy an investment property as well.