High Point residents raise concerns about speeding following deadly crash

HIGH POINT, N.C. — After a deadly crash killed two 18-year-olds and injured four other people, people living nearby are raising concerns about speeding on Johnson Street in High Point.

High Point police said that on Sunday night, a 21-year-old driving a 2020 Nissan Altima 101 mph hit a 2012 Nissan Altima, causing the vehicle to overturn on its passenger side.

Joshua Kole Norris, 18, of High Point, and Nehemiah Pratt, 18, of High Point were both killed.

Elizabeth Caddy lives at the intersection of Oakview Drive and Johnson Street where the crash happened and ran out to help.

“His mother isn’t here, but a mother is here in that moment, so I tried to do what I could which was, unfortunately, couldn’t do anything but just be there,” she said.

Caddy has lived at the intersection for 15 years and said that speeding is a constant problem in the area.

“A week ago, two weeks ago, there was a small accident. A week before that there was a big accident. It’s just intermittently all the time,” she said.

High Point police said following the deadly accident, they are providing additional speeding enforcement on Johnson Street from Hartley Drive to Skeet Club Road.

“All these lights work, but people are going to speed, and you can’t stop them. That’s what they are doing until we have some officers out here,” said John Ray, who lives near the crash site.

Caddy said several neighbors asked the city for more enforcement in the area several months ago, but High Point police say there haven’t been continued complaints in the area.

Transportation officials with the city of High Point said they do not have any traffic studies planned for the intersection.