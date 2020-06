WASHINGTON (AP) — A sweeping overhaul of police oversight and procedures is being proposed Monday by congressional Democrats in response to the deaths of black Americans at the hands of law enforcement.

House and Senate Democrats held moment of silence at the Capitol's Emancipation Hall, reading the names of George Floyd and others killed. They then knelt for eight minutes and 46 seconds — now a symbol of police brutality and violence — the length of time prosecutors say Floyd was pinned under a white police officer’s knee before he died.