High Point removes basketball hoops

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Responding to crowds playing on the basketball courts, the City of High Point is now preventing people from playing outdoor basketball.

"We've seen it, and we had some calls coming in with a lot of people on the courts," said Parks and Recreation Director Lee Tillery. "We do appreciate people calling in."

To fight the spread of the coronavirus, cities and states issued stay-at-home orders. If you have to go out, the order allows people to gather in groups of no more than 10 people. Also, you must practice social distancing. According to Tillery, pick-up basketball games were not following the rules.

"We have 14 outdoor courts. We are looking to close those because we are experiencing issues with too many people on the court," Tillery said. "We don't have the social distance that we need."

To provide a safe environment, High Point Parks and Recreation is either removing basketball hoops, locking gates at basketball courts or mounting a plexiglas shield on top of the basketball goal.

High Point Parks and Recreation points out that golf courses, marinas and trails are still open. But outdoor basketball courts are now off limits.

"We like people to be out and about," Tillery said. "We have to strike that balance between providing recreational activities and providing a safe environment."

Along with High Point, Greensboro and Burlington have closed their outdoor basketball courts.

Winston-Salem is in the middle of closing their basketball courts.

In Lexington, outdoor basketball courts remain but are restricted to individual use only. If they remain six feet apart, then another person can play on the basketball court.