HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Premarket has been canceled because of coronavirus concerns.

The event was scheduled to run March 16-17.

There is no word yet on any schedule changes for the spring High Point Market. It is scheduled for April 25-29.

The coronavirus was labeled a pandemic on Wednesday, and cancellations are part of continued actions to stop the spread of the virus.

There have been 15 cases of the virus in North Carolina as of Thursday.