High Point premarket attendance up weeks before furniture market in October

HIGH POINT, N.C. — It’s one of the Triad’s biggest events and one of the only events still happening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers say approximately 180 dealers attended premarket this week compared to the usual 100 attendees of years past.

Doug Bassett, the chairman of the Premarket Committee and head of Vaughan-Bassett, said Thursday those dealers will likely not return for the main event.

“I think 80 or 90% of the normal international traffic will not be here this market,” he said. “I would estimate close to 80% of market attendees will be drive in customers.”

Bassett said only one dealer refused to wear a face covering, and they were turned away from the door during premarket.

He said participants also adhered to social distancing guidelines.

High Point-based Holt Environments is helping their clients get ready for the main market that runs from Oct. 13-21.

It’s been a slow six months for the company usually prepping for trade shows.

“High Point Furniture Market will be one of the first international events to take place in North America this fall, so we’re super excited to be at work doing what we do best,” said company president Michael Criscuolo.

Bassett said despite projected lower attendance, the furniture industry is booming.

“I’ve described it being like ‘The Twilight Zone.’ We all know the overall economy is not good, but I think the home furnishings industry has benefitted from all the money not being spent on airline tickets, hotels, on fine dining, on entertainment,” Bassett said.