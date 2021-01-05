High Point police working to lower violent crime rates

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are working towards lowering violent crime. New preliminary numbers from 2020 show overall violent crime is down 10 percent compared to 2019. Homicides are down 26 percent in a years’ time.

Lt. Michael Pettit said gang violence drives these numbers up.

“We’ve had to kind of alter the rubric for who we’re going after,” he said.

Officers are trying to be more visible in areas with high criminal activity and looking to prevent guns from winding up in the wrong hands.

This year Pettit isn’t going after repeat offenders. He’s targeting teenagers and some without a criminal record. It’s an age group he believes is more likely to commit a violent crime.

“We try and find these guys who are getting drawn into this life, this gang life,” said Pettit. “If we can, we try to intervene.”

He intervenes with the help of their family, neighbors and volunteers at the High Point Community Against Violence organization.

“If you can prevent it early on and get them out of the criminal justice system or stop them before they get too deep then that’s a win,” he said.

In 2019, North Carolina raised the age from 16 to 18 for a person to be charged as an adult for most crimes.

“You’ve got some groups who are taking advantage of that and using these younger guys to pull the trigger,” said Petitt. “A lot of these guys will do that stuff for the gang because they want that notoriety.”

There were 14 homicides in the city in 2020 compared to 19 in 2019.

According to Petitt, officers seized 433 illegal or stolen guns in 2020. It’s the highest number in the department’s history. Around 40% were directly from traffic stops, 31% from home searches and the rest from other places.

He wants everyone in High Point and people considering committing a crime in the city to know officers are watching.

“We know what’s going on,” he said. “Don’t let this lifestyle continue on.”

Pettit said they’re working to connect these young people to school classes or job training to ensure they don’t fall back into a life of crime.