High Point police search for gunman who fired shot into Buddhist temple, killing a man chanting

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are searching for the person who shot and killed a man as he sat inside a Buddhist Temple meditating.

Police were called to the Chua An Lac temple in the 600 block of Scientific Street just before 7:45 p.m. on Saturday.

9-1-1 calls from those at the templed stated a man in his 50s was chanting inside the prayer room of the temple. All of a sudden he collapsed and was found bleeding.

While police arrived, they originally thought that the man had been stabbed with a sharp object underneath his armpit.

The man, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

Upon further investigation, the following day authorities discovered the man had by shot by a single bullet.

The projectile was shot from outside of the temple and traveled through the wall and into the temple.

Police say he was an unintended target of the shooting, but the shooting was not random.

“Bullets don’t have any respect for persons or property,” High Point Police Lt. Matt Truitt said. “They couldn’t see where those bullets went, or if the temple was their actual target.”

Truitt said this is the 40th shooting the city has endured since the start of June.

Most of the shootings have not ended in someone being seriously hurt or killed, however, most have involved houses, cars and innocent families nearby.

“There were people at homes, and at home with their families. And they’re laying on the floor, as bullets are coming through their homes,” Truitt said.

Aggravated assaults involving firearms have risen by 7 percent since mid-March, with more than one gun being used in most of them.

High Point police records show that homicides are down, significantly, with two homicides recorded compared to 10 at the same point in 2019.

The department has also recovered 230 guns from the hands of those who illegally possess them. That’s just slightly up from 224 in 2019.