High Point police say violence needs to ‘STOP!’ after 9 shootings in 3 days

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police issued a plea to end violence in the city after investigating nine shootings in the span of three days.

“Our message to those involved is simple,” police said in a news release. “If you are involved in violence, it needs to STOP! Residents of this community deserve to live without violence in their neighborhoods.”

Police said the shootings are “reckless and dangerous for those involved but endangers the

community as a whole based on the number of shots indiscriminately fired into occupied homes.”

Police say they are being proactive and vigilant, which they say increases the chances that officers will encounter heavily-armed individuals.

Officers believe these drive-by shootings are being committed in stolen vehicles, and there has been a “significant’ increase in vehicles stolen in High Point and neighboring cities. Many of the vehicles have been stolen after they were left unlocked over night with key fobs for remote start left in the car. In some cases, the vehicles were left running while the driver went into a store.

“The importance of locking your car and removing all valuables from the interior cannot be stressed enough,” police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of High Point at (336)889-

4000.

High Point police listed the following shootings since Saturday:

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Officers responded to help EMS on the 600 block of South Scientific Street.

At the scene, officers found EMS helping Tam Dinh Tran, 40.

Police say Tran had a traumatic injury to his right side below the armpit. he died at the sene.

On Sunday, detectives found two handgun bullet casings along the road.

Sunday, 4:30 a.m.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Brantwood Terrace and found multiple pistol and rifle rounds in the road.

There were 27 .223 casings and 10 .40 casings at the scene.

No one at the address was hurt.

Monday, 12:30 a.m.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 900 block of Randolph Street.

At the scene, polcie found two vehicles and a home that had been struck by gunfire.

Officers found shell casings for a 9mm pistol and a .233 rifle on the street and in the yard of a home.

No one was hurt.

Monday, 1 a.m.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired into a residence on the 2700 block of Betty Court.

At the scene, police found 11 .223 shell casings in the road. The house had been hit several times.

No one was hurt.

Monday, 2:00 a.m.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 1600 block of Bolingbroke Road.

At the scene, police found 11 .223 rifle shell casings in the street.

Officers say the home has been shot several times before.

No one was hurt.

Monday, 2:30 a.m.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 900 block of Randolph Street.

At the scene police found two .40 shell casings and two 9mm casings.

A home had been hit several times.

No one was hurt.

Monday, 3 a.m.

At about 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 100 block of Welch Drive that happened at about 3 a.m.

The resident told polcie that she got a call from her son at about 3 a.m. while she was at work. Her son said he heard shots fired.

When she got home, she found damage at the home.

Police found five 9mm shell casings.

The home was previously shot into on July 7.

Monday, 7:30 p.m.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired into a home on the 400 block of Friddle Drive.

Police say two men were in an older model blue Honda. The passenger in the car shot eight rifle rounds towards the home before driving away.

No one was hurt.

Officers later found the suspect vehicle on the 500 block of Cross street.

Monday, 11 p.m.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 1100 block of Dartmouth Avenue.

At the scene, police found 43 shell casings for a rifle and pistol in the street.

The home had been hit about 24 times.

No one was hurt.