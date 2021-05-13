High Point police plan July move into new headquarters

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police say after a construction delay, officers will be able to begin moving their headquarters to a brand new facility on Westchester Drive at the end of July.

The four-story, $20 million building will incorporate new technology and working space for members of the department.

“It is a much more open, inviting area,” Lt. Matt Truitt said, while standing in the building’s front lobby Thursday.

Just off the lobby, officers will be able to take statements in a more private setting. The entire building has more security than the Leonard Street location, with a more secure inmate transfer in and out of the building.

“The officer will pull into this area here, it’s called a sally port, we have cameras so everything is documented not just here but inside and outside the entire building,” Truitt said.

During a tour of the new facility, Truitt said the new technology will help during investigations. Right now, officers have to travel to Greensboro to test certain seized guns. Soon, they’ll have a shoot tank of their own.

“A shoot tank is so they can process how the weapon fires, the mechanics of the weapon and be able to document that for evidentiary and court purposes,” Truitt said.

The 76,000 square foot building will offer more storage for evidence and files. K-9 kennels will also be upgraded with more space.

“You can use the new facility as a huge recruiting tool when you talk about being an up-to-date agency this is a huge help,” Truitt said.

The department wants to hire about 20 more officers, and the new location can be a big selling point.

“Whatever you can do as an agency to attract that young person or someone who’s wanting to make a career change to come into law enforcement and a building is a huge portion of that nowadays,” Truitt said.

He said no response times will be impacted once the move is finalized.