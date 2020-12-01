High Point officer teaches child how to ride a bike

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Krystian Dockery could only look at his brand-new bike because he didn’t know how to ride it.

Krystian’s mother Dwana Dockery tried to teach him, but she could only go so far.

“He doesn’t know how to ride a bike. I don’t know how to ride a bike. So let’s go across the street and ask,” Dwana Dockery said.

Dockery’s across the street neighbor was the High Point Police Department.

Officer Brent Sepulveda was off duty, sitting in his patrol car doing paperwork, when the Dockerys walked over.

Krystian asked Sepulveda to teach him how to ride his bike. He put aside his paperwork and got out of his car to help the 9-year-old.

“It was awesome seeing the smile on his face when I was walking over. It was amazing,” Sepulveda said.

The two took a couple of laps with Krystian getting better and better with every turn.

“We did one run. I adjusted his seat. It was a little low,” Sepulveda said. “We did a couple more, and he took off on me by himself, and I had to chase him down to make sure he didn’t fall. He was smiling the whole way.”

Dwana Dockery was smiling too.

“Just that little bit of help went a long way. That really touched my heart to see someone take time out, for him to teach him to do that small little thing,” Dockery said.

Watching Krystian petal away was also a big deal for Sepulveda.

“They came to us, and it’s great to see how many people out there do love the police and goes to show how good the High Point Police Department is,” Sepulveda said.

While the lesson was taking place, Sepulveda’s captain filmed them and posted it to social media. The teaching moment quickly gained thousands of views.

“Honestly, I was never expecting to be filmed,” Sepulveda said. “I was just helping the kid. It’s amazing to see how many people have responded to it and how many likes it’s gotten.”

Dockery and Krystian were the two people who liked the experience the most.

“To see them take their time out and stop to help him, that made me look at the police differently,” Dockery said.

“It was a lot of fun, and I want to ride it all day long,” Krystian said.

Now when Sepulveda leaves work, he sees Krystian riding his bike.