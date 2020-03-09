High Point police looking for father accused of driving impaired over 100 mph when teen son died in crash

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Officers in High Point issued arrest warrants for the father of the teen who died in a crash on Sunday morning, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Roderick White Jr., 18, of High Point, was killed in the crash and arrest warrants have been issued for his father 39-year-old Roderick R. White.

His charges are listed below:

one count of second-degree murder

4 counts of felony serious injury by vehicle while driving impaired

one count of felony hit-and-run involving death

one count of driving while impaired

one count of driving while license revoked after impaired driving revocation

one count of speeding 103 mph in a 45 mph zone

Around 3:09 a.m., Roderick R. White was driving a 2020 Chevy Blazer over 100 mph while impaired on East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police say.

He lost control and ran off the right side of the road.

The Blazer hit several trees and a fence then caught fire when it came to a stop in the grass.

No one was wearing a seatbelt and three people, including Roderick White Jr., were thrown from the Blazer.

Roderick R. White ran away from the scene before police arrived, the release says.

The other people who were hurt in the crash have injuries that range from facial cuts to a broken back but are expected to survive.