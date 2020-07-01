High Point police investigating series of paintball attacks

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are investigating a series of paintball attacks in the city, according to a news release.

Since June 25, police responded to around 14 calls involving assault or vandalism with paint guns.

Following a June 28 attack where a pedestrian was shot 17 times at close range with paintballs and injured, Daniel Gelzer, 20, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

When officers searched two vehicles connected to the June 28 attack, three paintball guns and an AR-15 rifle were seized.

After a June 30 attack where two victims’ vehicle was shot with paintballs, a suspect vehicle was located. Paintball guns and ammo were seized and three people in the vehicle were charged.

Cory D. Williams, 19, and Tiquan L. Brooks, 20, were charged with simple assault by pointing a gun. A third person in the vehicle will be charged on a juvenile petition.

In another June 30 incident, a victim reported that his vehicle was shot near the intersection of Forrest Street and Woodrow Avenue. The victim initially thought it was a real gun and sped away, crashing his vehicle and only later discovered his car was struck by paintballs.

The suspect vehicle in that incident was described as an SUV with a truck-style bed. It has not been located.

Anyone with information on recent paintball attack cases is asked to call High Point police at (336) 883-3224.