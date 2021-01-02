High Point police investigating after 60-year-old man found dead at hotel

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are investigating after a man was found dead at a hotel.
A captain with the High Point Police Department says police are investigating an “unattended death” at Hotel NC.
A 60-year-old man died overnight.
Relatives haven’t been notified.
There is nothing to indicate foul play, and the death is not considered a homicide, police say.
The man was discovered by hotel staff.
This is a developing story.
