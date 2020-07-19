High Point police investigating after suspicious stabbing death of man

HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point police are investigating a “suspicious” death after a man was stabbed Saturday, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

On Saturday, July 18, 2020 at about 7:24 p.m., High Point police officers were dispatched to South Scientific Street to assist EMS.

While treating the victim, a 50-year-old man, EMS workers told officers the victim had what appeared to be a stab wound to his lower torso.

The man died at the scene.

High Point police are still in the initial stages of this investigation, which includes potential

witness interviews and evidence collection.

No other details of the investigation will be released at this time as detectives work to identify whoever is responsible for the death.



Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crimestoppers of High

Point at (336) 889-4000.