High Point police investigating after man shot, killed

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Saturday, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

At 11:33 p.m., High Point police officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Meredith Street and Fern Avenue.

Responding officers found a man seated in a vehicle, suffering from a suspected gunshot to his abdomen.

The man was taken by Guilford County EMS to Wake Forest Baptist Health – High Point Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of his next-of-kin.

High Point police detectives are still conducting an active investigation into this incident.

During this investigation, detectives will continue to conduct interviews of potential witnesses and involved parties, search any people, vehicles or places that may contain evidence of the crime and collect any other relevant materials that may help the investigation or prosecution.

For those reasons, no additional information related to the incident will be released at this time, police say.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Det. Crump at (336) 887-7877, Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000 or to Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.