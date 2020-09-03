High Point police investigating arson of SUV at Vann York Bargain Cars

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Officers are investigating an arson of a vehicle at a local car dealership, according to a news release from High Point police.

Police and firefighters were called to Vann York Bargain Cars, at 1820 Westchester Drive, around 1 a.m. on Aug. 25.

When officers and firefighters arrived, they found a Jeep Compass on fire.

Firefighters put out the fire and police determined the SUV was intentionally set on fire.

A gas canister was located near the Jeep.

Surveillance video from the area around the time of the crime shows a possibly white Kia Sportage as the likely suspect vehicle. The video shows a tall, thin male exit the front passenger side door. When he exited, he covered his face and ran toward Vann York Bargain Cars. Moments later, the suspect returned to the vehicle with a gasoline container and placed it in the rear of the car. Once inside of the car, the driver and suspect left the area.

On Thursday, police released a still from the surveillance video.

Anyone with information on this arson is asked to call High Point police at (336) 889-4000.