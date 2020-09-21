High Point police identify man who died in motorcycle crash after being hit by driver; police looking for driver

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police have identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash on Sunday, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Around 2:12 a.m., Brian Christopher Howell, 43, of Browns Summit, was killed when the motorcycle he was riding crashed.

Traffic camera footage obtained on Monday shows that Howell was riding his 2007 Yamaha motorcycle eastbound in the westbound lanes of West Green Drive in High Point.

As Howell was crossing South Elm Street, a sedan going south entered the intersection on a green traffic signal and hit the rear tire of the motorcycle.

The impact caused Howell to separate from the motorcycle and fall to the ground. He sustained fatal head and neck injuries.

The driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene of the crash.

High Point Police Traffic Crash Investigators are actively seeking to identify the driver and vehicle involved.

The vehicle involved will likely have a distinctive black mark near the left front corner. This mark may have a semi-circular cut or shape to it from the circular tire. The vehicle may be silver or another light metallic color.

This crash happened at about 2:12 a.m., but the first call to 911 was not made until 2:32 a.m. when another driver stopped to call for help.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the High Point Police

Department at (336) 883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000 or to Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.