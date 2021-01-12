High Point Police Department begins interviewing lieutenants for future vacant captain positions

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The month-long process to fill future captain vacancies within the High Point Police Department has begun, as 11 current department lieutenants eye being promoted.

Per a spokesperson with the HPPD, the number of candidates is higher than in years past. These are all lieutenants within the department who have held that rank for several years.

The department has two captains who are scheduled to retire within the first half of the year.

On Monday and Tuesday, the first leg of the interview process began.

Per past requirements, lieutenants were put in front of a panel of three High Point citizens who were given a chance to ask questions they wanted answers too, regarding safety in their communities.

The citizens are those who have previously gone through the department’s Citizens Academy.

It consisted of one white female, one white male, and one black male.

Per one of the lieutenant candidates, the questions consisted of, as a captain how they would deal with the growing gun crime issues seen in the communities, what is the current pursuit policy, how would they implement leadership within their team, how have crimes changed over the past few years, and – the first question out of the gate – how to address the increase in gang violence within High Point.

When asked, that candidate said they could not remember any questions regarding social justice. However, they went on to say that is on the minds of every captain and whomever is promoted will be working to improve the relationships within the community.

FOX8 asked citizens who were not on the panel. They told us their biggest concerns were social justice and equality within the minority community, finding a way for the community to support law enforcement, addressing the gang violence found in their communities, and – one woman said – finding a way to adapt to the changing times.

“Being in a community where things and the dynamics change so easily, how adaptable are you to change and not be narrow-minded to the point where it’s ‘the law, the law,’ and thinking how it’s going to benefit the police department as well as the community. What is my job here, it’s not always cut and dry? You have to be adaptable to changes.”

The next phase of the interviews will begin around the start of February. No official decision is expected to be made until the end of March, at the earliest.