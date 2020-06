HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police Chief Kenneth Shutlz announced to the High Point Public Safety Committee on Wednesday that he is retiring from the department effective Aug. 1.

Shutlz told them that August will mark 31 years at the department, the longest any officer has been with the department.

He says over the next month he will work with the city manager to figure out the transition and figure out where “they want to take the department.”