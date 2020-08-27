High Point police called to hotel after man stabbed, injured

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are investigating after a stabbing on Wednesday evening, according to a news release.

Officers were called to Hotel NC, located at 2000 Brentwood St., at 5:05 p.m. regarding a person who needed medical treatment.

When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man with a stab wound.

The victim was taken to Moses Cone Hospital for surgery and treatment.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crimestoppers at (336) 889-4000.

