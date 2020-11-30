High Point police build Christmas float set to go around city Saturday

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police built a Christmas float that is set to go around town on Saturday.
The float will be in the following locations:
Macedonia Park at 9 a.m.
Allen Jay Recreation Center at 9:30 a.m.
Brockett Park at 10 a.m.
Armstrong Park at 10:30 a.m.
Triangle Park at 11 a.m.
High Point Athletic Complex at 11:30 a.m.
Morehead Recreation Center at 12 p.m.
