High Point police build Christmas float set to go around city Saturday

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police built a Christmas float that is set to go around town on Saturday.

The float will be in the following locations:

Macedonia Park at 9 a.m.

Allen Jay Recreation Center at 9:30 a.m.

Brockett Park at 10 a.m.

Armstrong Park at 10:30 a.m.

Triangle Park at 11 a.m.

High Point Athletic Complex at 11:30 a.m.

Morehead Recreation Center at 12 p.m.