High Point police arrest suspect in 14 catalytic converter thefts

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with multiple catalytic converter thefts in High Point, according to a news release from High Point police.

Charlie Osborne, 33, is charged with 14 counts of felony injury to property to obtain nonferrous metal, 13 counts of felony larceny, one count of attempted felony larceny and one count of felony possession of stolen goods.

Detectives were able to identify a suspect vehicle, a moped, tied to several catalytic converter thefts.

Pictures from victims’ surveillance videos were given to officers and an officer found the moped while on patrol.

Detectives were able to link Osborne to the moped and the thefts.

High Point police said 14 vehicles had been targeted for catalytic converter thefts in five incidents.

Anyone with information on catalytic converter thefts in the city is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.