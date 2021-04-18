High Point Peacemakers hold ‘Stop the Killing’ event to raise awareness of gun violence

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point Peacemakers and Man Cave joined forces to help stop violence in their communities.

The “Stop the Killing” event was held to raise awareness of gun violence.

The event was free to the public. Organizations offered a free meal, music and a variety of free “Stop the Killing” merchandise as well as a sign-up letter for those looking to help the cause and join in.

Pastor and former member of the Black Panther Party Brad Lilly spearheaded the event on Saturday on South Main Street in High Point.

Lilly said this is the first of many ways he and the rest of the Peacemakers will let the community know they are here to help and the violence needs to end.

For those looking to get involved in changing the community for the better, the Peacemakers hold community meetings on the 2nd and 4th Monday of each month at 1300 Furlough Avenue.