High Point officers reflect on national movement, and discuss conversations had within department

HIGH POINT, N.C. — “Courageous Conversations About Race” is the title of a book by Glenn E. Singleton, written in 2005.

It is used as a guide in several workplaces, and within organizations, to discuss how race, discrimination and achievement go hand in hand.

The term “courageous conversations” is also being used to describe conversations of race, police brutality and mental health within the High Point Police Department.

“It’s the first step to heal, and I think the first step to healing is having those courageous conversations,” Captain Petula Sellars said.

She is a black captain with the department and has been an officer of the badge for 18 years. She wanted to become a law enforcement officer when she “had a relative who was murdered, and [she] became fascinated with the court proceedings.”

On Monday afternoon, Sellars sat down with FOX8, along with an old patrol officer friend of hers, and now public information officer for the department Lt. Matt Truitt.

He started with the department two years after Sellars and for a different reason.

“I needed a career change, didn’t quite know what it was, and I thought I’m going to give policing a shot,” he said.

As the two sat inside the conference room to the police department, their roads to the budget were different.

However, they were both still dressed in blue, capped off with a badge that carried a heavier meaning than driving fast with flashing lights.

“I like working with people through the trauma, and not pleasant experiences,” explained Sellars on what the budget means for her.

“Yeah, people aren’t calling us to tell us what a great job we’re doing… they say, ‘we have a crisis right now,’ and they’re looking at us to fix it right now,” echoed Truitt.

That weight, for both officers, has only grown heavier in the last few weeks.

In the wake of the death of George Floyd, police departments and law enforcement officers, and their procedures, have come under heavy scrutiny.

That includes officers in the Triad, and with the High Point Police Department.

When asked about the impact it’s had on officers, Sellars took a moment to pause before answering.

“I’ve been thinking about this for a while,” she said as she took a deep breath to continue her answer. “It hurts my feelings when the badge is dishonored. That is the biggest thing for me. I know where I am in my career wasn’t easy to obtain… for me to be lumped into an area of things that I have never done or would ever do.”

She continued to explain that the death of George Floyd has sparked conversations within the department. “It’s great to talk about when officers make mistakes, we have to communicate that.”

Truitt followed up her response to explain how conversations regarding race and police procedures that don’t meet the safety standards have taken place for years between police officers within the department. “There’s no reason to change the conversation. Maybe we need to add to the conversation, as to have them more often.”

High Point Police Chief Kenneth Schultz, and other officers, have been caught in those conversations with the public recently.

In the week following Floyd’s death, amid tense protests across the nation, he addressed a small crowd that had gathered outside the police station.

A week later, he and officers marched with protesters and made a pledge to do better within the community.

However, in Truitt’s eyes and those of Sellars, this is more than just a simple conversation to a simple solution.

“We need to be willing to be part of the change. It’s not good enough for me to just step back and talk about this is what I see that needs to be fixed … I don’t want citizens to feel one certain way, and we as law enforcement, we’re feeling totally different, and we’re not talking about what we’re seeing and what we’re doing. We’re cheating them and we’re cheating ourselves.”

Both officers say they have discussed the issue of race, between themselves, and with other officers.

“When someone calls 9-1-1, the only time we ask about race is when we’re talking about a suspect,” explained Truitt, regarding the education and conversations he’s had with the public.

Sellars elaborated on that, using a message an officer told her regarding a teaching moment he had. “He was explaining to his wife, ‘I have never felt that way, I’ve never mistreated people, why am I being marked a racists … his wife made a very good point … when you go home, you can take your uniform off. You’re no longer police. A black person can’t take their skin color off. They will always be black.”

As Truitt listened to this moment, he too wanted to share a moment he had where he felt the ability to have a conversation that helped build that relationship.

In March 2009, he worked as an SRO at a local school in the Triad.

On his first day, he had a student call him a name as he walked down the hall. Though he couldn’t remember the name, Truitt said he remembers what he thought at that moment. “Mentally I said, ‘I’ve got to get to know them.’ So, you slowly get to know them, passing by … we became friends.”

High Point police report positive feedback has come into the department in the past few weeks, since the chief and officers marched with protesters. They also feel able to capitalize on the relationships already built through the various community outreach programs.

They know the conversations and trust-building is far from over, but hope to have more tough conversations internally, and with the community they protect and serve.