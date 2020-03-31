High Point officers, canines looking for suspects after pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in crash, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- High Point police pursued a vehicle Tuesday afternoon that was reported stolen out of Archdale Tuesday, according to Travis Stroud, the assistant chief with the High Point Police Department.

Police pursued the stolen vehicle through several different parts of High Point.

police say they think they know who the driver of the vehicle is.

Police have pretty good information indicating the suspect was armed.

The driver of the vehicle crashed at the intersection of Dorothy and West English Road then fled on foot. The suspect vehicle went into a ditch and crashed into a fence.

Police were able to catch one of the three people in the car and, the police department’s canines were still out looking for the others as of 6:34 p.m.

There were no injuries to officers or to the suspects, police say.

The canines allowed officers to track and cover a lot of ground. Three total canines were on the ground.

Officers set a large perimeter and were helped by Thomasville police.