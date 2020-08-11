High Point neighbors concerned over speeding

HIGH POINT, N.C. — People living on Hamilton Street near downtown High Point want drivers to slow down.

Concerns regarding speeding on that road even caught the attention of High Point city leaders.

“You know it’s become a regular race track,” said Judy Rodden, a resident.

“I don’t even let my daughters play outside or even go in the front yard anymore,” said Brian Mcaden, a resident.

Eyes and ears must be on high alert. That’s the level of caution you need when driving down Hamilton Street, according to the people who live there.

“Nobody here wants to see anyone get hurt. It’s a nice quiet little neighborhood,” Rodden said.

She believes something tragic could happen if the speeding issue isn’t handled.

“We looked at the whole Hamilton Street corridor from Montileu to Hamilton, specifically at the East Ferris intersection, several years ago,” said Mark McDonald, director of High Point department of transportation.

McDonald and his team paired up with High Point police to reassess the area.

Law enforcement conducted a traffic study last month.

Community members hope this information leads city leaders to quick solutions.

McDonald said it’ll take a minimum of 30 days for them to conduct the traffic study on the street.