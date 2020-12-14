High Point neighborhood could be moving closer to resolving some of their flooding concerns

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Foxwood Meadows could be moving closer to resting easier when heavy rain hits north High Point.

Arch Stroud lives in the neighborhood that’s off Eastchester Drive. Stroud has pictures from the early 2000s when heavy rain pushed the nearby Deep River out of its banks and onto Rivermeade Drive. There’s even a picture of a construction vehicle that filled in as a school bus and picked up kids.

“I am concerned,” Stroud said. “I am not going anywhere, but it is an issue.”

When Rivermeade Drive is covered in floodwater, a section of Foxwood Meadows is cutoff from Eastchester Drive and homeowners are unable to leave the community. The City of High Point has held several meetings with homeowners to find a solution to their flooding concerns.

“There are several things they can do to help us out,” Ken Brown said. “Let the water out of the dam a little bit sooner so not as much flows down at one time.”

According to the city, opening the spillway of the Oak Hollow Lake dam will not fully solve the flooding issue. But the city could give Foxwood Meadows residents a way out. There are two options where engineers could build a back way out of the neighborhood when floodwater on Rivermeade Drive leaves a section of the community cut off from Eastchester Drive. One plan calls for a road to connect Middlewood Court to Running Cedar Trail. From Running Cedar Trail, Foxwood Meadows homeowners can access Deep River Road. The other plan would build a road connecting Greenstone Place to Running Cedar Trail.

“If we can solve the issues somehow, I want to see what we can do about it,” Stroud said.

City planners will present the two options to the city council next week. If the city council approves, engineers will begin surveying the two road sites to determine which one is better. Engineers will then report back to the city council with their findings.