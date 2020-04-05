High Point mural shows support for healthcare workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- You might notice something new the next time you walk around downtown High Point.

Local artist Jenna Rice painted a mural as a tribute to health care workers fighting COVID-19.

"If I were to name this piece, I would name it 'The Light' as the healthcare workers, the healthcare industry, they are the true light in the darkness and this crisis that we’re in," Rice said.

Rice says health care workers are the true heroes in the pandemic.

The mural took her about eight hours to make.

She hopes it reminds everyone about the importance of social distancing during this time.

