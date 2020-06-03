High Point Municipal Building reopens after employee tests positive for COVID-19

This video accompanied a previous article on the High Point City Hall evacuation.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point City Hall is back open the day after an evacuation when an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the city.

On Tuesday, the City of High Point confirmed that a city hall employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Municipal Building was evacuated and is closed to the public to be properly sanitized for the protection of employees as well as the public.

Additionally, the city council meeting scheduled for Tuesday evening was canceled.

The building reopened at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The city says the building has been properly sanitized for the protection of employees and the public.