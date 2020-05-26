High Point mayor releases statement following resignation of city manager

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Mayor Jay Wagner has released a statement following City Manager Greg Demko’s resignation on Friday.

The statement can be read below:

“On Friday, May 22, 2020, City Manager Greg Demko resigned as City Manager of High Point. The High Point City Council accepted that resignation effective immediately.

“Manager Demko led our city during a time of increased focus on strategic priorities designed to boost and stabilize our property tax base. These strategic priorities have resulted in the prioritization of blight reduction and new downtown quality of life amenities such as BB&T Point, the High Point Rockers, and over $200 million in accompanying investment. The City thanks Mr. Demko for his service to the organization and our community and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

“In the very near future, the City Council will begin a search for Mr. Demko’s successor. Also, on Friday, May 22, 2020, the City Council named Deputy City Manager Randy McCaslin as the Interim City Manager and appreciate his willingness to serve our city again in this capacity.”

City leaders have not given a reason for Demko’s departure.