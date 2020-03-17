High Point mayor declares State of Emergency amid coronavirus outbreak

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- High Point Mayor Jay Wagner has declared a State of Emergency over the coronavirus outbreak.
The following restrictions and prohibitions have been imposed:
- No organized groups can gather on property owned by the City of High Point
- The City of High Point Library, High Point Museum, High Point Theatre and City of High Point recreation centers are closed until further notice
- The city manager is authorized to take any necessary actions and set any necessary policy to modify City of High Point business operations
The State of Emergency went into effect on Tuesday at 11:01 a.m. and will remain in effect until it is modified or rescinded.