78-year-old High Point man shot, killed in his home on Meredith Street

A 78-year-old High Point man was shot and killed at his home on Meredith Street on Thursday, according to a news release.

At approximately 8:14 p.m. High Point Police responded to an unknown trouble call at 801 Meredith St. Upon arrival, officers found an open door to the residence and entered the house to investigate.

A deceased man was located just inside the door of the residence. He appeared to have died from a gunshot wound.

The victim is identified as William Franklin Morrison. He resided at that home.

The investigation into this case is ongoing and High Point Police Detectives are in the preliminary stages.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Bayard Crump at (336) 887-7877 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.