RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Three men serving life sentences in North Carolina prisons for violent crimes they committed decades ago – one of them first-degree murder – are receiving a big Christmas gift: their freedom.

The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission announced the plans to release the three – two of them early next year, one already – as the latest in a series of releases for persons sentenced for crimes committed before Oct. 1, 1994.

Jeffrey Lynn Spivey, 54, has been serving life for a conviction of first-degree murder – plus several other crimes – in Davidson County Superior Court on June 1, 1989, and his release first was approved in 2020.

James A. Gilbert, 54, was convicted of second-degree murder on Aug. 30, 1993, in Forsyth County Superior Court.

Dennis Edmonds, 69, was convicted on Sept. 1, 1988, in Surry County Superior Court on charges of first-degree sexual offense and nine counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Spivey and Gilbert are being released as part of the commission’s Mutual Agreement Parole Program, which is for criminals convicted of crimes before Oct. 1, 1994, when state statute ended parole.

Spivey will be freed on Feb. 6 under the release approved in February 2020, a representative of the NC Department of Public Safety told WGHP. He will serve 5 years under supervision.

Gilbert will be released on Jan. 9, and Edmonds’ file with the NC Department of Public Safety indicates he was paroled on Nov. 21.

North Carolina abolished parole in cases involving murder and rape as of Oct. 1, 1994, and the commission is charged with considering the parole of offenders who were sentenced under guidelines before that date.

The commission sometimes seeks public comment on whether that parole should be granted, and that process took place at least for Spivey.

The Spivey case

Jeffrey Lynn Spivey (NC DPS)

Spivey was 20 and a resident of High Point on Oct. 29, 1988, when he took a baseball bat and repeatedly struck Travis C. Coleman, 47, of Fisher Ferry Road in Thomasville.

He admitted the beating during his trial and said that he had stolen several items from Coleman, The Dispatch in Lexington reported. He also admitted to the armed robbery of an individual at a later date.

Spivey was given a 3-year concurrent sentence for felony larceny of more than $200, and there was a 14-year consecutive sentence for robbery with a dangerous weapon, which was dated Nov. 30, 1988.

On Sept. 14-15, 1987, a litany of nine offenses for larceny and felony breaking-and-entering from July 1987 – ostensibly his admission during the trial – resulted in 3 years and 6 months of a concurrent sentence that ended in 1990.

Spivey first was considered for parole in 2019, which the parole commission granted in February 2020.

He also had served about 32 days of a 12-month sentence in 1986 in Durham County for breaking and entering and misdemeanor larceny. He then was placed in a program for youthful offenders.

The Gilbert case

James A. Gilbert (NC DPS)

Gilbert was one of four men convicted in the gruesome slaying on May 27, 1992, of Carlos Stoner in the Washington Park area of Winston-Salem. He also was sentenced to 10 years consecutively for conspiracy to solicit murder.

A Winston-Salem police detective testified that one of the men, Dwayne G. Doby, drove a truck in which Gilbert, then 23, was a passenger that transported Stoner to a secluded area, where he was beaten, stabbed and castrated in what some said was a racially motivated attack, the News & Record reported.

Doby pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and testified against Gilbert and fellow defendants Rickey Eugene Knight, then 27, and Mark Smith, then 21. Doby said they were the ones who assaulted Stoner, who was Black. Court records state that one of the defendants stuck a large knife into Stoner’s head and twisted it.

Thomas Keith, then the Forsyth County district attorney, discounted the racial aspect of the crime, but community leaders suggested that the fact that Stoner’s genitals were removed and stuck into his mouth was consistent with a practice used by the Ku Klux Klan.

Knight continues to serve a life sentence for first-degree murder and is being held at the Roanoke River Correctional Institution in Tillery. He has no prior record of incarceration.

Following his cooperation, Doby served about three years of a 10-year sentence for second-degree murder and was released in May 1998. But he later served about 52 months of a 78-month sentence for possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of narcotics and being a habitual felon. He also has convictions for drunkenness, DWI and driving with a revoked license.

Smith was released in May 2002 after serving about nine years of a 25-year sentence for second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

The Edmonds case

There is little information about the charges Edmonds other than the infraction date was Sept. 1, 1987. There isn’t even a photograph attached to his file. The indecent liberties charges were combined for judgment with the first-degree sexual offense, which prison records don’t describe.

But in North Carolina first-degree sexual offense is charged if there is more than one person involved, there is serious personal injury or a weapon is used in a sexual act or if the victim is a child under the age of 13 and the accused is at least 12 and at least 4 years older than the victim.

The statute says a life sentence is appropriate if the victim is younger than 12 or the offender has a prior record. A charge of indecent liberties applies to an offender at least 16 or 5 years older than the victim.

Edmonds has no other record of state incarceration, and DPS lists his parole was to begin on Nov. 21. But the file also shows him to be both in custody at the Forsyth County CC and under parole supervision in District 21, which probably is a record-keeping issue.

The MAPP program

The state’s release says that MAPP, under which Spivey and Gilbert are being released, is a “scholastic and vocational program” that is a 3-way agreement among the commission, the Division of Prisons and the offender.

To be part of the MAPP program, an inmate must show a desire to improve educational and training programs and a self-improvement process. There is a 3-year walk-up to release that, the MAPP website states, requires the inmate:

To be in medium or minimum custody.

Not to be subject to a detainer or pending court action that could result in further confinement.

To be infraction-free for a period of 90 days before being recommended.

If sentenced under the Fair Sentencing Act, to be eligible for 270-day parole or community-service parole.

Infractions

Spivey, most recently held in the Davidson Correctional Center in Lexington, has been charged with 56 infractions, but none since 2015 – which was for profane language – and none for 10 years before that. Some were more serious – weapon possession, unauthorized leave and “attempted Class C offense” – but most were profanity, substance possession and disobeying orders.

Gilbert is being housed in the Forsyth Correctional Center in Winston-Salem. He has a record of only five infractions, and none since 2014 (which was substance possession). The rest were all in 2007 for minor offenses.

Edmonds had no record of infractions in the DPS database.

The commission will accept your questions if you call 919-716-3010.